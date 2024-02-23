Episode 389 - Sonic Ambassador

Mixed reviews on the most recent Direct, but we break it down plus early Penny's Big Breakaway impressions!

There's a new Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and we cover all the big hits. Epic Mickey remake! Endless Ocean! Another Crab's Treasure!

After the news, Alex and Perry both got review codes for Penny's Big Breakaway, a new 3D platformer from some of the folks that made Sonic Mania. Cool game! Reminds us of Mameda no Bakeru (i.e. Mama's Bakery) a LOT. Next week: Undertale. Promise!

