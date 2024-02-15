Episode 388 - Well Excuse Me, Princess

We got plenty to talk about game wise this week plus a fun interview with Maxence Plou to chat about the upcoming Switch release, Promenade.

When the Casey is away, Perry and Alex will play (video games!).

That's right -- we got a nice lil' two man episode for you this week as well as an interview with Maxence Plou, Game Director at Holy Cap Studios, to talk about his new puzzle-platformer Promenade. Thanks for joining!

Before all that though, we got takes on The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, Blaster Master Zero, and the just-released Arzette & The Jewel of Faramore. They made a game that looks like the old CD-i Zeldas. Crazy, right? Even crazier: it's pretty cool!

Also, I think we're doing an Undertale thing next week? I need to ask the guys.

