Talk Nintendo

Episode 386 - The 2023 Jimmies (Part 2)

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, Casey Gibson, and Justin Nation - February 1, 2024, 7:06 pm EST
We are once again joined by the lovely Justin Nation for Part 2 of the 2023 Annual Jimmies!

If last week was the Jerries, in which we went over some notable categories involving games from last year, this week we're going over our GOTYs. That's right, it's Jimmie Time!!!

Casey, Perry, Alex, and our buddy Justin Nation from Nindie Spotlight go over our top five games from 2023 and pick an overall podcast GOTY. We also do a few more categories: Worst Game, Honorable Mentions, and Best Nontendo Game.

Anyway, thanks for sticking with us through a crazy 2023. We love ya!!!

And thanks to Justin for joining us! Follow him on Twitter/X @NindieSpotlight and check out his important work reviewing nindies over at Nindie Spotlight!

