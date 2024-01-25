Episode 385 - The 2023 Jerries (Part 1)

We're joined by the National Treasure himself for the Annual Jimmies... or should I say Jerries?

Late is better than never, we always say! That's right -- Jimmie time!!!

For this year's Jimmies, we broke it up into two weeks. This week, we did a bunch of fun categories. Casey, Perry, Alex, and our buddy Justin Nation from Nindie Spotlight share our picks for best sound/music, best looking game, biggest surprise, biggest disappointment, best vibe, best old game, and best baby game. Fun stuff! Next week, we're doing our top fives and game of the year.

And thanks to Justin for joining us! Follow him on Twitter/X @NindieSpotlight and check out his important work reviewing nindies over at Nindie Spotlight!

