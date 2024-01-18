Episode 384 - Mom and Pop Bootlegs

This week we're talking Mama's Bakery, Pokemon Black, and the new hottest Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown!

We're looking forward to the Jimmies starting up next week, but don't let that stop us from having a fun episode featuring the return of Poll Time!

We open things up with some final thoughts on Good-Feel's latest "Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!!" It's really good and if it comes West you should play it, but kinda messy too? Alex played and beat Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown -- he really likes it! -- and Casey shares an early take on Pokemon Black.

Lastly, we got a Poll Time: What is a game you love that you were disappointed by upon a replay?

