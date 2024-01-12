Episode 383 - Mama’s Bakery

We got the full crew this week to talk about Prince of Persia, Octopath Traveler II, Mama's Bakery and more!

The boys are back and looking for trouble! But not too much trouble, I hope...

We start of the show with extremely early thoughts on the upcoming Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Switch. Seems really good at first glance! Casey brings the heat with thoughts on Octopath Traveler 2, and Perry brings the sabi-wabi via Good-Feel's "Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!!" We close on brief chatter about Vampire Survivors and Warcraft Rumble.

BTW, Jimmies in two weeks!!! And we're doing it in two parts!!!

