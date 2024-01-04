Episode 382 - Enjoy Your Raid

New Year, same Talk Nintendo Podcast!

Casey is out doing lord knows what, so Alex and Perry convene for a short episode featuring a couple interesting games!

Perry tells us a bit about Atooi's new game (which he worked on) Knights of the Rogue Dungeon, a new roguelike announced (and released) earlier this week! Then Alex reports on his time replaying Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and shares some thoughts on Born of Bread, the Paper Mario-like released last month. Nice lil show!

