Episode 381 - Jerry Holidays

HO HO HO JERRRRRUH CHRISTMAS! It's the most wonderful time of the year, the Talk Nintendo Christmas Special and only a week late... thanks Jerruh#!

HO HO HO, JERRRRRRRY CHRISTMAS!!! Or is it Jerry Holidays?

On account of scheduling (read: two baby boys born back to back), we ended up doing our gift swap episode this week, a lil after Christmas proper. Good, nay, great gifts this year -- be sure to join the Discord to see pics! We also take an email from Lockjaw about Christmas and the games we associate with it. Fun episode, happy holidays y'all!!!

HO HO HO JERRRRRUH CHRISTMAS! It's the most wonderful time of the year, the Talk Nintendo Christmas Special (and only a week late... thanks Jerruh)!https://t.co/AtNYuv95HE pic.twitter.com/lzQZ7K5fsp — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 28, 2023

