Talk Nintendo

Episode 381 - Jerry Holidays

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - December 28, 2023, 5:28 pm EST
HO HO HO JERRRRRUH CHRISTMAS! It's the most wonderful time of the year, the Talk Nintendo Christmas Special and only a week late... thanks Jerruh#!

HO HO HO, JERRRRRRRY CHRISTMAS!!! Or is it Jerry Holidays?

On account of scheduling (read: two baby boys born back to back), we ended up doing our gift swap episode this week, a lil after Christmas proper. Good, nay, great gifts this year -- be sure to join the Discord to see pics! We also take an email from Lockjaw about Christmas and the games we associate with it. Fun episode, happy holidays y'all!!!

