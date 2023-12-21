Episode 380 - Christmas With No Presents

The boys are joined by Danny Bivens for some holiday fun!

Danny Bivens from The Famicast is here to talk about games, games games!

Our good friend kicks off the show by telling us about Good-Feel developed Goemon spiritual successor "Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!!" Looks so nice our hosts bought it twice! Alex then tells us his gripes with the new Pokemon DLC before sharing some kind words about indie hit and fishing sim Dredge. Lastly, Casey shares some thoughts on Dark Souls II and Perry talks a bit of Shawshank Redemption. Did you know Danny owns a Murphy Bed? BTW, presents next week!!!

The boys are joined by @dannybiv for some holiday fun!https://t.co/aqEufwF3eM pic.twitter.com/LfXVdFVAbv — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 22, 2023

