Episode 379 - Grey Market Gamers

We got the entire crew here and no audio debacles this week!

Balex is back and we're ready to talk about 1,000,000 different games again...or are we?

Alex starts out the show this week with a personal announcement, and then we jump right into the news about E3 being dead! Sad but expected. That's not all -- we got games! Balex chats a bit about the Hades and Spin Rhythm XD, Perry gets into Steam Deck stuff, and Casey talks Horizon Call of the Mountain + a bit of Zelda TOTK. Show should be back to normal going forward (if not with a few more short episodes). Cool stuff!

We got the entire crew here and no audio debacles this week!https://t.co/kaRAxAiMPH pic.twitter.com/C5yhbbuzZQ — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) December 15, 2023

