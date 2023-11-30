We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 377 - Baby's First RPG

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 30, 2023, 5:34 pm EST
Balex is still out, but Jerruh has finished Super Mario RPG so we dive right back in. Plus Carseat gives his early impressions of Horizon Call of the Mountain VR!

The OG Cast is back at it again and what better way to do so by talking more Super Mario RPG! Plus we get into some VR goodness with the stunningly beautiful Horizon Call of the Mountain!

