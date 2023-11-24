We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 376 - Papa Champ

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 24, 2023, 9:11 am EST
Discuss in talkback!

Happy Thanksgiving to all! We're down a Baby Boy Balex this week, but Casey does the heavy lifting (for once) with some Super Mario RPG talk!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Happy Thanksgiving to all that celebrate, even though we're posting this the day after. But we got ourselves a nice little episode talking about the recent release of Super Mario RPG! This games a banger and a wonderful recreation of an all time great.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement