Episode 376 - Papa Champ

Happy Thanksgiving to all! We're down a Baby Boy Balex this week, but Casey does the heavy lifting (for once) with some Super Mario RPG talk!

Happy Thanksgiving to all that celebrate, even though we're posting this the day after. But we got ourselves a nice little episode talking about the recent release of Super Mario RPG! This games a banger and a wonderful recreation of an all time great.

