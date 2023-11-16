Episode 375 - You’re Actually A Horse

Down a man (but also sorta up a man), Balex and Jerruh take the reigns and get into not only WarioWare Move It, but also Wario Land 4 on the Virtual Boy! Plus Bowser's Fury, Yoshi's Crafted World and wouldn't be TNP without some Nontendo too!

Casey is off bein’ a new daddy (congrats Case, all the best to you and yours <3) so Alex and Perry are left to pick up the slack. From all the edits he’s rudely missed, should we just make him edit the next 3-4 episodes in a row?(#)

Pretty good episode filled mostly with games we’ve been playing. On the docket this week, we got Wario Land 4, Virtual Boy Wario Land, WarioWare: Move It!, Bowser’s Fury, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (sorry/your welcome for the weird musical interlude) and more! Not too much more, but we talk about some other things as well.

