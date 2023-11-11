We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 374 - My Prophetic Joke

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - November 11, 2023, 8:22 pm EST
We got a juicer for you this week! Wario Ware Move It, Nickelodeon All Stars Brawl and Air Twister! Plus we have News, Listener Mail, and a Mystery History Hard Mode!! Don't miss a little Mario Wonder spoiler talk in the stinger.

This is our most fully-packed episode in months -- five segments!!!

We start things out with a Mystery History game Alex dubbed "Hard Mode." Don't worry Perry, no new music needed here! We then go into a What We've Been Playing starting with WarioWare: Move It! Alex played single-player, Perry played multi. Alex has also been playing the Space Harrier-like Air Twister and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. He says the latter is the best non-Nintendo developed Super Smash Bros. game. Interesting!

For our third segment, we cover the (then) breaking news that Nintendo is making a live-action Zelda movie. So weird. Before the outro, we take a listener mail from Grillz about the TNP theme and then AFTER the outro, we do a micro-spoilercast about the 100% reward in Super Mario Wonder. Be warned, it don't get more spoilery than this.

