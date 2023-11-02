Episode 373 - My Dad’s A Castle

This week we dive deep into Super Mario Wonder with a good ol fashioned Spoilercast! If you haven't beaten it yet, don't worry we got some food talk, Crymachina and Alex's riveting Spider-Man 2 breakdown for ya!

This week, we are talking all about Mario Wonder. You beat it, right? If not, beat it and then come back to listen to this episode.

That’s right, we do a Super Mario Wonder SPOILERCAST! Everything is fair game except for the 100% completion stuff. About 10 minutes of it is everyone yelling at each other over whether the game is a 9 or a 10 – yeah this was a chaotic one. Some of the conversation was good though? We also read a letter from Chariot Goblin (single-handedly supporting NWR’s need for listener mail, LOL!) about the future of 2D Mario and give our top 5 favorite 2D Mario games.

Before that though, Alex played an interesting action RPG called Crymachina that has echoes of Astral Chain and Nier Automata. Something to listen to if you still haven’t beat Mario.

