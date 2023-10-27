Episode 372 - Elephant in the Room

We got a juicy Super Mario Wonder chat for you all today! Plus Sonic Superstars, Spider-Man 2, then some VR talk with Propagation Paradise Hotel and Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party!

It's A Me, Mario. No, I mean it. I'm the new voice actor for Mario.

Super Mario Wonder is out, and boy howdy is it good! Sonic Superstars? Well, that thing's pretty good too! It's a good week to be a fan of platformers (or just games in general) and this week's show reflects that. We talk Mario and Sonic for a lot of it, but we also chat about other neat games such as River City: Rival Showdown, Propagation: Paradise Hotel, Samba de Amigo: Virtual Party, and Spider-Man 2.

AND ALSO, next week, we're doing a Super Mario Wonder spoilercast! Send us listener mail about the game, won't you?

