Episode 371 - Waluigi Ambassador

It's the best time of the year, that's right... Radio Trivia X Talk Nintendo! TYP joins us (or do we join him?) for the 7th annual crossover event!!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

WAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHA!!! IT'S ME, WALUIGI!

Michael "TYP" Cole from Radio Trivia joins us (or do we join him???) for our annual crossover episode. We got songs from four mysterious games for you to listen to today. What games do we choose? Wait, Radio Trivia has never used *that* game before? Anyway, Mike is the best so give our Halloween episode a listen, why dontcha?

Next week, we're talking Mario and Sonic! Also, send us some listener mail because we want to do another one of those at some point.

It's the best time of the year, that's right... Radio Trivia X Talk Nintendo! @youngerplumber joins us (or do we join him?) for the 7th annual crossover event!!https://t.co/IHUUPuwklY pic.twitter.com/6RhyU1eqSt — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) October 20, 2023

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!