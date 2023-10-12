Episode 370 - Oh Dear!

We're joined by Jools to talk Dementium and the upcoming release of Hatch Tales! Plus Alex gives us his impressions of the Super Mario Wonder demo!!

Short a Casey, up a Jools!

On the show this week, Atooi's Jools Watsham joins Alex and Perry (Disclaimer: Perry has also worked on some Atooi stuff) to discuss Dementium: The Ward's new Switch port and the upcoming release of Hatch Tales. At the front of the show, we also talk about the Super Mario Wonder demo that hit retailers a few days back since Alex played it. Spoilers: It looks amazing!

We're joined by @JoolsWatsham to talk Dementium and the upcoming release of Hatch Tales! Plus Alex gives us his impressions of the Super Mario Wonder demo!!https://t.co/YoNm8gNxBN pic.twitter.com/XpVjgiNUER — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) October 12, 2023

