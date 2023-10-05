Episode 369 - Stupid Baby

The crew is here to talk Disgaea 7, Wario World, Dark Souls 1, Sekiro and more on this jam packed ep!

Do we do anything other than new business these days(#)? There are just too many dang games!

We have a good smattering of titles for you this week. Casey is loving Dark Souls; Perry talks about Wario World, Sekiro and the Steam Deck; and Alex has pretty positive impressions of rhythm game Muse Dash and the just-released Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless. Can you believe we have a new Mario game coming in a couple weeks? Holy cow!

