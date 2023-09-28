Episode 368 - This Is Sekiro

Two man crew this week, featuring Jerry getting a Steam Deck and Balex playing some more Lies of P. Plus we got a special Mystery History!

We’re short a Casey, so blame him for the short runtime this week!!!(#)

Perry and Alex team up for a lil episode featuring a couple games as well as a new Mystery History. Alex challenged himself this time by trying to figure out what game Perry came up with using (mostly) non-obvious questions. We also talk about Lies of P (Alex beat it) and the super cool Mega Man-style roguelike 30XX. A bit of food talk in there too maybe? IDK!

