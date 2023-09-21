Episode 367 - Lives of PP

The boys got some games and news this week!

We got a shortie ep for you today, but don't worry because it's equally as thick (˵ ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°˵).

We talked about Bit.Trip Rerunner, The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, Dark Souls, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Lies of P, and probably a bit more in the first half. In the second half (by which we mean the last, like, 10 minutes), we weigh in on that Microsoft email where Phil Spencer discusses acquiring Nintendo. It's nothing, but we ran out of stuff to talk about so there ya go!!!

