Episode 366 - Let’s React To The Latest Nintendo Direct

Nothing beats a Nintendo Direct and the boys break down all the latest reveals! Plus we talk Pokemon DLC, Gunbrella, and a special Mystery Reversery AUSSSSSSSSSIE STYLE!

Ooooowee we got a new Nintendie Direct! And guess what? We talked about it!

What did you think about it? Kind of a dud or was a Paper Mario remake enough to make this a 10/10? They also announced Princess Peach Showstopper (yay!), F-Zero 99 (huh?) and a Mario vs. Donkey Kong GBA remake (at $50…). We also have some hot impressions of Gunbrella from Devolver Digital and the Pokemon DLC.

And oh, what’s that? AUSTRALIAN MYSTERY REVERSERY!!! Thanks to our buddy Lemonade for sending it in.

