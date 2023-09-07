Episode 365 - I'm John Stein

We're talking more Armored Core, but we also play a fun Mystery History. Plus we got Baldur's Gate impressions and a good ol fashioned poll time!

Lookie here, we got one podcast for every day of the year!

And what better way to kick it off than some MYSTERY HISTORY. What game does Perry have for us this time? Probably one of his "favorite games of all time"# (◔_◔) We also got Armored Core VI (how many times did Balex beat it?), Baldur's Gate 3, Poll Results Time, and Discord Discush!

