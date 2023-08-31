Episode 364 - Baby's First Armored Core

We got ourselves a beefy boy this week with plenty of games on the docket, such as Sea of Stars and Armored Core 6. Plus we get into some news!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

I know this podcast has been new business-heavy for a while, but ooh wee is it today!

We start things off with early thoughts on Sea of Stars, the new throwback RPG that Jordan recently gave a perfect score to on NWR. After that, we have thoughts on (in order, I think): Final Fantasy XVI, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, The Making of Karateka, Greak: Memories of Azur, and Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. To round things out, we also gotcha a bit of Super Mario Wonder Direct talk (recorded pre-Direct, sorry!!!) and a bit of listener mail. I promise we'll do that Mystery Reversery soon!

We got ourselves a beefy boy this week with plenty of games on the docket, such as Sea of Stars and Armored Core 6. Plus we get into some news!https://t.co/J7L4is7Pkf pic.twitter.com/RncITMd7ce — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 31, 2023

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!