Episode 363 - Speaking Of Lung Butter

The boys have been deep in Vampire Survivors, but somehow Sonic Colors was played? But that's not all, we played some good ones too like Doom Eternal and Captain Toad!

I hope you like games...

...because we got a lot of 'em this week! We also talk about Charles Martinet stepping away as Mario in the second half of the show -- big news, huh? But game wise, we talk Vampire Survivors, Sonic Colors: Ultimate (guess who played that one#), Captain Toad, Catan (NOT a video game version...I don't know if that's a step up or down from WoW#), and Doom Eternal.

