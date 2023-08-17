We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 362 - The Podcaster's Wife

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - August 17, 2023, 4:50 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Two weeks of Balex games... God help us all! We got Blasphemous 2, Marble It Up! Ultra, Sonic Origins Plus, and more!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Alex and Perry are talking games because Casey forgot to show up(#).

On the docket this week: Blasphemous 2, Marble It Up! Ultra, and Sonic Origins Plus. Also, Perry tells us about the new game he worked on, Primal Hunt on Roblox!!! We also talk about getting started on creative pursuits and we have a Discord Discush with the joke of the week. Hopefully Casey shows up next time, the knucklehead.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement