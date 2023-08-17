Episode 362 - The Podcaster's Wife

Two weeks of Balex games... God help us all! We got Blasphemous 2, Marble It Up! Ultra, Sonic Origins Plus, and more!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

Alex and Perry are talking games because Casey forgot to show up(#).

On the docket this week: Blasphemous 2, Marble It Up! Ultra, and Sonic Origins Plus. Also, Perry tells us about the new game he worked on, Primal Hunt on Roblox!!! We also talk about getting started on creative pursuits and we have a Discord Discush with the joke of the week. Hopefully Casey shows up next time, the knucklehead.

Two weeks of Balex games... God help us all! We got Blasphemous 2, Marble It Up! Ultra, Sonic Origins Plus, and more!https://t.co/MZIhWIp9VO pic.twitter.com/EQvXT5JkRC — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) August 17, 2023

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!