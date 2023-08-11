We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 361 - Down Seventeen Hundie

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - August 11, 2023, 6:45 pm EDT
We might be down a beautiful baby boy, but that won't stop us from talking more Pikmin 4. Plus we chat selling off our collection, babies, and apparently a joke segment!

Balex is out partying in Vegas, but Perry pulled up his big boy pants and showed up despite having another baby! We chat Pikmin 4, Casey selling off his collection, an announcement, and more!

