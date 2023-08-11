Episode 361 - Down Seventeen Hundie

We might be down a beautiful baby boy, but that won't stop us from talking more Pikmin 4. Plus we chat selling off our collection, babies, and apparently a joke segment!

Balex is out partying in Vegas, but Perry pulled up his big boy pants and showed up despite having another baby! We chat Pikmin 4, Casey selling off his collection, an announcement, and more!

