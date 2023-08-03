Episode 360 - Fifteen, Seriously.

Casey got Pikmin, so naturally we're talking more 4. But we also got Disney Illusion Island, Mystery Reversery, and a brand new jingle?!

This is TNP at its finest. I'm not kidding. We texted each other after recording and were like "man, that was a really good episode."

Two games at the front of the show this week, Pikmin 4 (big GOTY contender) and Disney Illusion Island (a really interesting, cool starter Metroidvania that looks like a cartoon). Perry then treats us to MYSTERRRYYYY REVERSERYYYYYYYYYY. Who's gonna win? Who's gonna lose? What games does he choose???

We close with a Poll Time about Pikmin (by Jerry "15 votes" Burkum#) and a new offshoot of Poll Time dedicated to asking a question in Discord. The question: What games are you looking forward to coming into the second half of the year?

