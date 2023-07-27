Episode 359 - Good Old Dandori

Like a Pikmin game, this episode of Talk Nintendo Podcast is short and about Pikmin.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

We have a couple games and a Poll Time for ya this week. One of them is of course the new hotness, Pikmin 4. Perry called it the best game ever (semi-hyperbolically but maybe not???) and Alex called it his likely Game of the Year(™). Alex also spoke a bit about another game about the games in fake mobile ads. It’s called, “YEAH! YOU WANT "THOSE GAMES," RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET'S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!” That’s the full title! After, we take a temperature of how much folks are enjoying Pikmin 4. It seems y’all like it a lot too!!!

Like a #Pikmin game, this episode of Talk Nintendo Podcast is short and about #Pikmin4.https://t.co/zRJHo0EfPQ pic.twitter.com/INrLFoipbJ — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 27, 2023

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!