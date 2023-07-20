Episode 358 - Horse Hole Mystery

The boys are all here and with them comes a Horse Hole Mystery History... what does that mean? Who's to say. Plus we touch a little on Final Fantasy XVI.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

We got a full crew this week, but we didn't plan a show so most of it this week is a high octane Mystery History. What game did the Bal-meister come up with? And more importantly, are there horses? Casey played Final Fantasy XVI, so we chatted about that for a hot second. We should have some strong game talk on next week's show (Pikmin 4 baby!) so look forward to it. We love our listeners BTW -- we're just silly sometimes!!!

The boys are all here and with them comes a Horse Hole Mystery History... what does that mean? Who's to say. Plus we touch a little on Final Fantasy XVI.https://t.co/qpAayg0Oi4 pic.twitter.com/2A3mwdVnBH — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 20, 2023

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!