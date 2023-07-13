Episode 357 - Why Is Louie Such A Jerk

We are One, Dave The Diver, and I Demand You Pikmin 3!

In a world of uncertainty, only one thing is clear: Alex is the most consistent member of a podcast he showed up 5 years late to.

No Casey this time, but have no fear! Alex and Perry chat about a bunch of random stuff, but we mostly tackle our I Demand You of Pikmin 3. It's a fun time! We cover the whole trilogy (which we both just played through), which Pikmin games are our favorites, whether Pikmin 1 is a perfect game, and more!!! Alex also talks about Dave the Diver and the VR puzzle-shooter We Are One in the first half of the show. Those are pretty good too!

We are One, Dave The Diver, and I Demand You Pikmin 3!https://t.co/kWBDSGucRI pic.twitter.com/rM0TjqDGzW — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 13, 2023

