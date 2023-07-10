Episode 356 - A Classic Episode

No Casey or Perry?! We got something better anyway! That's right, the Jay man is back and ready for a fun episode.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

We're down both Perry AND Casey (least surprising thing I've heard all year#) so Alex is joined by Jordan Rudek to talk games, games, games!

We start the show with a few minutes on U.S.-Canada relations followed by a half hour of Pikmin 4 demo chat. Have you played this thing? There's like 2 hours of Pikmin here!!! Jordan then tells us about Master Detective Archives: Rain Code and Alex has words about Sifu on Switch as well as the VR platformer No More Rainbows.

We close the show on Poll Time. What is your most anticipated Switch game coming out the rest of this year?

No Casey or Perry?! We got something better anyway! That's right, the Jay man aka @riskman64 is back and ready for a fun episode.https://t.co/FUEqcSJtb8 pic.twitter.com/v60S5heCx0 — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) July 11, 2023

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!