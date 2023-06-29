Episode 355 - Live Pikmin Dissection

It's been a busy week full of Pikmin fun, but Alex still finds time to squeeze in a few hundred hours into Final Fantasy XVI!

Back one week after a Nintendy Direct with lots of games to talk about!

Perry joined us late this week so Alex and Casey kick things off with food talk, a Zelda check-in, and Final Fantasy XVI. After, Perry joins and the boys spend a half hour discussing Pikmin 1 + 2. Is Pikmin 1 a perfect game (Yes)? Pikmin 2 is really good too! And speaking of Pikmin, we're doing a Pikmin 3 I Demand You the week before Pikmin 4 comes out, so play along with us if you please!

