Talk Nintendo

Episode 354 - Wow! What's Next?

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - June 22, 2023, 9:16 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Around these parts, we love ourselves a good Nintendo Direct and a good Nintendo Direct is exactly what we got.

Ooooooooweeeeeee it's Nintendo Direct season once again. Pretty good one right? Yeah, we think so too!

On this episode of Talk Nintendo Podcast we got a rundown of all the big hits. Mario RPG remake! Super Mario Wonder! WarioWare! Pikmin 1+ 2 shadow drop! Also Perry has impressions of Pikmin 1! Also its name is Pikmin 1 now??? And remember, Alex (I) had to edit the show quickly, so nothing fancy. Nothing cute. No stinger. Nope. None at all.

