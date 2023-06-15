Episode 353 - A Hot Whopper

The boys are all here and it's time to get down to business. Final Fantasy XVI demo, We Love Katamari, and Bleak Sword DX are on the docket before we dive into a healthy portion of Listener Mail!

All three fellas are here for an episode about games and fast food. What more could you want? On the first bit of this week's program, we talk about the Final Fantasy XVI demo, Bleak Sword DX from Devolver, and a little bit of We Love Katamari from Perry. In the back half, listener mail!!! Questions this week are all about sequels, the summer of gaming, overrated fast food and more. Thanks for writin' in, gang!

