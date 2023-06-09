Episode 352 - The Sick, The Tired, and the Ugly

Full Crew Alert!! We're talking Diablo IV, We Love Katamari REROLL and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun plus some news via Poll Time!

We have a full crew for the first time in a full calendar year, so you better believe one of the hosts didn’t play anything and the other played something not on a Nintendo system!

Nah, we had some fun. A bunch of fun games in the top half of the show including We Love Katamari REROLL, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and Diablo IV. In the second half of the show, we have a hybrid news segment/poll time. What’s going on with Everybody 1-2-Switch(!)?

Full Crew Alert!! We're talking Diablo IV, We Love Katamari REROLL and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun plus some news via Poll Time!https://t.co/zeVk7tEOc0 pic.twitter.com/2aFnLSi6Qq — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) June 9, 2023

