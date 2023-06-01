Episode 351 - I’m Pretty Pro

Another week, another round of Tears of the Kingdom talk! Plus we get into Cassette Beasts, The Case of the Golden Idol, and cap off the show with a lil VR convo.

This week, Perry is out…what’s going on around here with all these missing folks?

Casey and Balex are left to hold down the fort (a classic-style episode). Works for us! After a spirited discussion about hot dogs and Peeps flavored Pepsi, we spend 20 minutes on Zelda before jumping into a couple review games: Cassette Beasts and The Case of the Golden Idol! We close on a VR check in where the boys discuss a bit of what they’ve been playing.

We’ll be doing listener mail next week! Send us some!

