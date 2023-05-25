Naturally we got some more Zelda talk to get to, but we also squeeze in a little Puzzle Bobble Everybubble too! Plus we got predicting... what's that mean? You'll have to listen to find out#.

Episode 350! The big one! Our biggest episode yet! Well, except we're down a Casey#

No matter! Alex and Perry have a spirited discussion this episode about games new and upcoming. Alex beat Tears of the Kingdom and played some of the very cool puzzler Puzzle Bobble EveryBubble, and after the duo discusses Nintendo's 2023 output and what the rest of their year looks like. Will there be a Direct? What comes next from the Mario Odyssey team? How much did the Wario Land series sell??? All this and more!

