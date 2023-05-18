We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Talk Nintendo

Episode 349 - Heinous Korok Situations

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - May 18, 2023, 6:09 pm EDT
We hope you guys like Zelda... because that's what you'll be getting here#.

Direct Download

I hope you didn't want us to talk about something other than Zelda, because we spent like an hour diving deep into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Who likes it the most? Who likes it the least? How many hours did Balex play, and what excuse does he have for it this time? All this and more (including a Poll Time!) on this episode of Talk Neentendo Podcast!!!

