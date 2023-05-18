Episode 349 - Heinous Korok Situations

We hope you guys like Zelda... because that's what you'll be getting here#.

I hope you didn't want us to talk about something other than Zelda, because we spent like an hour diving deep into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Who likes it the most? Who likes it the least? How many hours did Balex play, and what excuse does he have for it this time? All this and more (including a Poll Time!) on this episode of Talk Neentendo Podcast!!!

