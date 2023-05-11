Episode 348 - A Shallow Puddle Of Sweet Lightning

With a brand new Zelda on the horizon, we killed the time playing Mario Sunshine for our latest I Demand You! That's not all though, we get into Nuclear Blaze, Vernal Edge, Advance Wars, Walkabout Mini Golf and more!

SUPA MADIO SAHNSHIIIIIIIINE!!! (bum bum bah)

The boys are back together again for an episode about games, games, and more games. Six – SIX – games get discussed in the first chunk of the show, including Nuclear Blaze, Itorah, Vernal Edge, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Walkabout Mini Golf, and Mr. Sun’s Hatbox.

In the second half of the show, we do our last pre-Zelda episode in style…with an I Demand You for Super Mario Sunshine! Alex beat the game for the first time and Perry/Casey each got 10-20 shines, so we look back on this vibe-first platformer and parse out how such an impeccable aesthetic could be combined with such an up-and-down video game.

