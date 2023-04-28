We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Talk Nintendo

Episode 346 - No Siree Babb

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - April 28, 2023, 5:26 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Down a boy, the OGs push forward with their best tactics. Advance Wars will be the majority topic, but let us not forget Aaron Rodgers arrival to the New York Jets!

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Balex is out on business, but Jerruh and Carseat keep 'er going with the latest from Nintendo, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp!

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement