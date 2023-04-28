Episode 346 - No Siree Babb

Down a boy, the OGs push forward with their best tactics. Advance Wars will be the majority topic, but let us not forget Aaron Rodgers arrival to the New York Jets!

Balex is out on business, but Jerruh and Carseat keep 'er going with the latest from Nintendo, Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp!

