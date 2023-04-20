Episode 345 - Horse Hole Strategy

We got some more Resident Evil 4 Remake thoughts before diving into Paper Mario The Origami King! Also on the docket we announce our latest I Demand You, plus a new game sent to us via Listener Mail!

New week, new TNP. Let us, as the podcasts say, get right into it.

Not a ton of new business this week but Alex and Casey spent 10 minutes on the Resident Evil 4 remake – which they both beat – and Alex talked for a decent length about Paper Mario: The Origami King. We then announce our new I Demand You for the podcast before Zelda comes out (it’s not a Zelda game) and then close on a game show segment from our Boston Buddy Grillz.

After the break, we talk about The Super Mario Bros. Movie!!! We all very much liked it (and you did too, it seems), and we even did 5-10 minutes of spoiler talk after the stinger. It's-a-me, Jerry!

