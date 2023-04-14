Episode 344 - Bootleg Larry David

The boys take revenge on Jerruh with special Mystery History Dual Strike! Then we get into Donut Dodo, Mayhem in Single Valley, and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Plus our thoughts on the Super Mario Bros Movie!

Perry always complains about not getting to play our game show segments, so on this episode Alex and Casey team up for Mystery History: Dual Strike!

Alex and Casey have each been playing a 3DS game, and Perry has 15 questions to guess both games. Doesn't that sound fun? It was pretty fun. After, we discuss a bunch of stuff including Paper Mario: The Origami King and Mayhem in Single Valley.

After the break, we talk about The Super Mario Bros. Movie!!! We all very much liked it (and you did too, it seems), and we even did 5-10 minutes of spoiler talk after the stinger. It's-a-me, Jerry!

Then we get into Donut Dodo, Mayhem in Single Valley, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.



