Episode 343 - I Wasn’t Listening

The whole crew is here and we take a look at the new Resident Evil 4 Remake among a splattering of other games Alex has played which include Octopath Traveler 2, Kirby, and Pizza Tower. Then we get into some listener mail which features a fun game!

The boys are back in town (boys are back in town) for a rare three-person, fully hosted episode of Talk Nintendo Podcast!

After Alex McUlafi tells us about his time in Ireland, we jump right into the games. Alex and Casey check in on Resident Evil 4 (2023) and Alex talk a bit about what he played the last two weeks. We got Pizza Tower (seriously look this one up), Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Octopath Traveler 2. We then play a new game made by listener/buddy Tophatant and talk a bit about whatever before closing out the show.

