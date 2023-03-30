Episode 342 - Just Two Boys

No Balex, but the OG boys keep it down with Resident Evil 4 Remake, Diablo IV and of course some Mystery History goodness.

Subscribe to RSS Feed

Direct Download

Follow @TalkNintendoPod

No Balex, so the OGs get into some shenanigans.

No Balex, but the OG boys keep it down with Resident Evil 4 Remake, Diablo IV and of course some Mystery History goodness.https://t.co/ridUjYyJQf pic.twitter.com/uxBZZaO04e — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 31, 2023

If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact by tweeting us or by send us an email!

Check out our discord channel to chat and share food pictures with like-minded pickleheads!

Please consider supporting us on Patreon, thank you!