Talk Nintendo

Episode 342 - Just Two Boys

by Perry Burkum, Alex Culafi, and Casey Gibson - March 30, 2023, 8:20 pm EDT
No Balex, but the OG boys keep it down with Resident Evil 4 Remake, Diablo IV and of course some Mystery History goodness.

No Balex, so the OGs get into some shenanigans.

