Episode 341 - Mute City Politics

We got some goodies this week including Bayonetta Origins, Octopath Traveler II, and more Fitness Boxing! Plus Perry sat down with Frozax Games to discuss Tents and Trees!

Casey is busy working on Various Daylife rom hacks, so once again Alex and Perry are left to pick up the pieces.

Worry not, because this double-length (#) episode is PACKED with a little over an hour of Nintendo goodness. Alex reviewed Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon for NWR, so he talked about it for a while. Spoiler alert: it's really good! After that, Perry sat down with Francois Guibert of Frozax Games to discuss the very cool Tents and Trees for a quick interview. Then, wrapping things up, Alex is really into Octopath Traveler 2 so far.

We then go into a Poll Results Time to ask: Whattaya Buyin? (on the 3DS and Wii U eShop). As part of that, we talk about Rusty's Real Deal Baseball???

Plus Perry sat down with @Frozax Games to discuss Tents and Trees ⛺️🌲!https://t.co/L7mF7I20Fb pic.twitter.com/W7lJ5KUcJa — Talk Nintendo Podcast (@TalkNintendoPod) March 24, 2023

