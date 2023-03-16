Episode 340 - The End Of An Era

We got a fun one today, talking about Resident Evil Village VR, Octopath Traveler 2, Ace Attorney and more. Plus we talk about some of our favorite Wii U and 3DS games you won't want to miss before the eShop is shut down!

We have a three person show! LET'S FREAKIN GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

After a big slice of what we've been playing, we make some 3DS eShop recommendations before it shuts down in a couple weeks. We make some of our own recommendations, go over a few of yours, and even cover the most notable remaining Wii U exclusives.

Games discussed at the front of the show (in order, at least mostly): Resident Evil 8 VR, Resident Evil 4 remake demo, Octopath Traveler 2 demo, Ace Attorney Chronicles, Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

