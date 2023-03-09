Episode 339 - There Is No Doubt

Another week full of wonderful games to talk about including Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Metroid: Samus Returns, Rhythm Sprout, and Dillon's Dead-Heat Breakers. Plus an eShop Roundup?!?!

A two-manner this week because Casey *checks notes* got a flat tire. What’ll he think of next???

Don’t worry – Alex and Perry are on the case! For this short episode, we have a handful of games as well as your favorite segment and ours, the new eShop Roundup. I love that before I joined the show they used to take it seriously and now we’re just using the segment to find the weirdest, silliest stuff we can. LOL.

Anyway, games discussed: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Metroid: Samus Returns, Rhythm Sprout (cool thing!), and Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers.

Hey, also. We’re talking about 3DS next week and doing a big segment about some of the must-play 3DS games you should get before the eShop shuts down. Want to be part of the fun? Send us an email at TNPMailbag@gmail.com and tell us one 3DS game you want to recommend to our listeners and why. If your email isn’t weird we will almost certainly read it on the show. Thanks, love ya!

