Episode 336 - Looking Back at WrestleMania VI

No Jerruh... WOOO! Balex wrapped up Metroid Prime and brings a Mystery History. Carseat has been playing more Fire Emblem Engage!

We gave Perry the week off which means this week’s episode is one of the good ones (JKJK miss you big dawg).

We start off with a fun Mystery History before a cool discussion about an old Nintendo console (we won’t tell ya which one). After that, Casey checks in with Fire Emblem Engage and Alex with Metroid Prime Remastered (Alex beat Prime for the first time!). The boys springboard off that Metroid Prime chat to talk briefly about nostalgia and Animal Crossing on the GameCube. Fun show this week!

