Episode 334 - Barely an Hour

We got more Fire Emblem Engage plus we talk some Nontendo goodness!

We’re back this week and better than ever. Why? No reason in particular – just feeling good about our fake little radio program.

We open up the show with more Fire Emblem Engage. Casey got it so we ended up having a pretty good discussion about it for like 20 minutes. We then pivot to the quick bites. Balex is loving Hi-Fi Rush, liking SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, and liking the Dead Space remake. Casey meanwhile has a few early thoughts on Elden Ring, and the boys talk soulslikes and wrestling for a spell.

Closing things out, Poll Time! How are you liking Fire Emblem Engage?

